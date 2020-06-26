MVSB.jpg
Buy Now

Missouri Valley's Ashlyn Cook slides in safely ahead of the throw in Western Iowa Conference play at Avoca on Tuesday night.

 photo courtesy: Rich Price Avoca Journal-Herald

Lady Reds earn WIC split

Missouri Valley flattens Audubon

Missouri Valley scored seven runs in the first two innings, leading the Lady Reds to an 11-1 win over Audubon in Western Iowa Conference play on June 22 in Missouri Valley.

Olivia Haynes sparked the offense with two hits, a double, and two runs scored. Ashlyn Cook added a double and three runs scored, while Lauren Austin chipped in two RBIs.

HS SB: 6-22-2020 @ Missouri Valley

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Audubon            001 000 0            1            5            x

Mo. Valley            160 310 x            11            7            x

Lady Reds Hitting: Ashlyn Cook 1-1, 3 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Lauren Austin 2 RBIs; Emma Jimmerson 1-3, 2 RBIs; Julia Janssen 1 RBI; Payton Hilts 1 RS; Maddy Lager 1-3, 1 RS; Ava Hilts 1 RS; Emma Gute 1-3, 1 RS; Olivia Haynes 2-3, 2 RS, 2b; Bailey Divelbess 1-1, 2 RS, 1 RBI.

Lady Reds Pitching: Ashlyn Cook – 5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K.

MV Record: (2-1 RVC), 2-3.

Lady Vikes trim Lady Reds

Missouri Valley dropped a 3-2 decision at AHSTW in Western Iowa Conference play on June 23 in Avoca.

Ava Hilts and Ashlyn Cook scored the Lady Reds’ two runs.

HS SB: 6-23-2020 @ Avoca

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Mo. Valley            100 001 0            2            4            x

AHSTW            003 000 x            3            5            x

Lady Reds Hitting: Ashlyn Cook 1 RS; Emma Jimmerson 1-4; Maddy Lager 1-3; Ava Hilts 1 RS; Emma Gute 1-3; Olivia Haynes 1-2.

Lady Reds Pitching: Ashlyn Cook – 6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K.

MV Record: (2-2 RVC), 2-4.

MV Softball, the Next Five: 6-27, Missouri Valley Invite, 6-29, @ Riverside; 6-30, @ Logan-Magnolia; 7-2, @ Treynor.

Lady Reds Softball Invitational set for Saturday

The Missouri Valley Lady Reds softball Invitational has been set for Saturday, June 27, as the Lady Reds softball complex beginning at 10 a.m.

Shown below is the schedule.

10 a.m. – West Harrison vs. Missouri Valley

Noon  - Thomas Jefferson vs. West Harrison

2 p.m. – Missouri Valley vs. Thomas Jefferson

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.