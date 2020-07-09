Lady Reds drop three straight WIC tilts
Third inning sends Lady Bulldogs past Lady Reds
Riverside used a big third inning to post a 9-3 win over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on June 29 in Oakland.
Maddy Lager finished with two hits, a double, and one RBI.
HS SB: 6-29-2020 @ Oakland
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 001 100 1 3 6 x
Riverside 106 002 x 9 3 x
Lady Reds Hitting: Ashlyn Cook 1-4, 3b, 1 RBI; Emma Jimmerson 1-3, 1 RS, 2b; Maddy Lager 2-3, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Emma Gute 1-3; Olivia Haynes 1-2, 1 RS,
Lady Reds Pitching: Julia Janssen 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.
MV Record: (2-4 RVC), 3-7.
Panthers shut down Lady Reds
Missouri Valley managed just three hits in a 15-2 loss to Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference play on June 30 in Logan.
Maddy Lager had one hit and scored a run, while Olivia Haynes added an RBI single.
HS SB: 6-30-2020 @ Logan
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 002 0 2 3 x
Lo-Ma 610 8 15 14 x
Lady Reds Hitting: Julia Janssen 1-1; Maya Contreraz 1 RS; Maddy Lager 1-2, 1 RS; Olivia Haynes 1-1, 1 RBI.
Lady Reds Pitching: Julia Janssen 3.2 IP, 10 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 0 K.
MV Record: (2-5 RVC), 3-8.
Cardinals blank Lady Reds
Missouri Valley continues to battle the tough competition in a 10-0 loss at Treynor in Western Iowa Conference play on July 2 in Treynor.
Ava Hilts and Lauren Austin each had one hit for the Lady Reds.
HS SB: 7-2-2020 @ Treynor
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 000 00 0 2 x
Treynor 341 2x 10 10 x
Lady Reds Hitting: Lauren Austin 1-1; Ava Hilts 1-1.
Lady Reds Pitching: Julia Janssen 4 IP, 10 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.
MV Record: (2-6 RVC), 3-9.
MV Softball, the Next Five: 7-8, vs. Woodbine; 7-9, @ Atlantic; 7-13, Regional Softball begins.
(0) comments
