MVSB.jpg
Buy Now

Missouri Valley's Julia Janssen has been a consistent part of the Lady Reds pitching staff this season. The Lady Reds have home games on July 7 and July 8 to finish out the home portion of the regular season.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Lady Reds earn WIC split

Tri-Center trims Missouri Valley in eight innings

Tri-Center scored a pair runs in the top of eighth inning to skip past Missouri Valley, 4-2 in eight innings, in Western Iowa Conference play on June 25 in Missouri Valley.

Ashlyn Cook finished with a double for the Lady Reds.

HS SB: 6-25-2020 @ Missouri Valley

Teams            123 456 78            R            H            E

Tri-Center            000 020 02            4            10            x

Mo. Valley            010 001 00            2            3            x

Lady Reds Hitting: Ashlyn Cook 1-3, 1 RS, 2b; Emma Jimmerson 1-3; Bailey Divelbess 1-4; Olivia Haynes 1 RS.

Lady Reds Pitching: Ashlyn Cook – 2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Julia Janssen 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.

MV Record: (2-3 RVC), 2-5.

Lady Reds gain split at MV Invitational

Missouri Valley picked up one win and was dealt one setback at the Missouri Valley softball invitational on June 27 in Missouri Valley.

HS SB: 6-27-2020 @ Missouri Valley

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Mo. Valley            100 000 0            1            x            x

Wst. Hrsn            301 104 x            9            x            x

Lady Reds Hitting: Not available

Lady Reds Pitching: Not available

MV Record: (2-3 RVC), 2-6.

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Tee Jay            002 011 0            4            x            x

Mo. Valley            020 112 x            6            x            x

Lady Reds Hitting: Not available

Lady Reds Pitching: Not available

MV Record: (2-3 RVC), 3-6.

MV Softball, the Next Five: 7-2, @ Treynor; 7-7, vs. Underwood, Senior Night; 7-8, vs. Woodbine; 7-9, @ Atlantic; 7-13, Regional Softball begins.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.