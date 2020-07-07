Lady Reds earn WIC split
Tri-Center trims Missouri Valley in eight innings
Tri-Center scored a pair runs in the top of eighth inning to skip past Missouri Valley, 4-2 in eight innings, in Western Iowa Conference play on June 25 in Missouri Valley.
Ashlyn Cook finished with a double for the Lady Reds.
HS SB: 6-25-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 123 456 78 R H E
Tri-Center 000 020 02 4 10 x
Mo. Valley 010 001 00 2 3 x
Lady Reds Hitting: Ashlyn Cook 1-3, 1 RS, 2b; Emma Jimmerson 1-3; Bailey Divelbess 1-4; Olivia Haynes 1 RS.
Lady Reds Pitching: Ashlyn Cook – 2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Julia Janssen 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.
MV Record: (2-3 RVC), 2-5.
Lady Reds gain split at MV Invitational
Missouri Valley picked up one win and was dealt one setback at the Missouri Valley softball invitational on June 27 in Missouri Valley.
HS SB: 6-27-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 100 000 0 1 x x
Wst. Hrsn 301 104 x 9 x x
Lady Reds Hitting: Not available
Lady Reds Pitching: Not available
MV Record: (2-3 RVC), 2-6.
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Tee Jay 002 011 0 4 x x
Mo. Valley 020 112 x 6 x x
Lady Reds Hitting: Not available
Lady Reds Pitching: Not available
MV Record: (2-3 RVC), 3-6.
MV Softball, the Next Five: 7-2, @ Treynor; 7-7, vs. Underwood, Senior Night; 7-8, vs. Woodbine; 7-9, @ Atlantic; 7-13, Regional Softball begins.
