Lady Reds pay back Trojans in regional opener
By Matt Gengler
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
Missouri Valley had little difficulty in a 13-3 victory over Tri-Center in the first round of the Class 2A Regional Softball Tournament on July 11 in Neola.
Ashlyn Cook finished with two hits, a triple, and an RBI. Olivia Haynes added two hits and four RBIs, and Julia Janssen added two hits, a double, and two RBIs.
Class 2A Regionals, First Round
HS SB: 7-13-2020 @ Neola
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 400 005 4 13 8 x
Tri-Center 000 000 3 3 5 x
Lady Reds Hitting: Ashlyn Cook 2-3, 3 RS, 3b, RBI; Emma Jimmerson 1-3, 2 RS; Maddy Lager 1 RS; Shelby Divelbess 1 RS; Olivia Haynes 2-5, 2 RS, 4 RBIs; Julia Janssen 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Maya Contreraz 1 RS; Bailey Divelbess 1 RS; Payton Hilts 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Lauren Austin 1 RS, 1 RBI.
Lady Reds Pitching: Julia Janssen (W) – 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.
MV Record: (2-6 RVC), 4-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.