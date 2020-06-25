Lady Reds drop first two tilts of season
Eagles blank Lady Reds
Underwood scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to post a season opening 6-0 win over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on June 15 in Underwood.
Emma Jimmerson had two hits to lead the Lady Reds.
HS SB: 6-15-2020 @ Underwood
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 000 000 0 0 4 x
Underwood 000 006 x 6 8 x
Lady Reds Hitting: Ashlyn Cook 1-3; Emma Jimmerson 2-3; Julia Janssen 1-3.
Lady Reds Pitching: Ashlyn Cook (l) – 5.3 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Julia Janssen – 0.7 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
MV Record: (0-1 RVC), 0-1.
Rebels clip Lady Reds
Missouri Valley came up short in a 4-3 setback at Westwood on June 16 in Sloan.
Emma Jimmerson finished with two doubles on the night, with Julia Janssen and Maddy Lager adding one RBI apiece.
HS SB: 6-16-2020 @ Sloan
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 012 000 0 3 6 x
Westwood 300 100 x 4 5 x
Lady Reds Hitting: Ashlyn Cook 1 RS; Emma Jimmerson 2-4, 1 RS, 2 2b; Payton Hilts 1-3; Julia Janssen 1-2, 2b, 1 RBI; Olivia Haynes 1-2; Lauren Austin 1 RS; Maddy Lager 1-3, 1 RBI.
Lady Reds Pitching: Ashlyn Cook (l) – 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.
MV Record: (0-1 RVC), 0-2.
MV Softball, The Next Five: 6-22, vs. Audubon; 6-23, @ AHSTW; 6-25, vs. Tri-Center; 6-27, Missouri Valley Invite, 6-29, @ Riverside.
