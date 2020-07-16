MVSB.jpg
Buy Now

Missouri Valley's Lauren Austin takes a big lead off of base in last week's regular season home finale. The Lady Reds opened up Class 2A Regional Softball Tournament play on Monday.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Lady Reds drop final two contests

 

Lady Reds can’t slow Tigers

Missouri Valley managed just three hits in a 10-2 loss to Woodbine in non-conference play on July 8 in Missouri Valley.

Payton Hilts finished with two hits and an RBI.

Julia Janssen scattered nine hits while striking out seven in the loss.

HS SB: 7-8-2020 @ Missouri Valley

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Woodbine            001 314 1            10            9            x

Mo. Valley            010 010 0            2            3            x

Lady Reds Hitting: Ashlyn Cook 1 RBI; Maddy Lager 1-3; Olivia Haynes 1 RS; Payton Hilts 2-3, 1 RBI; Maddie Larson 1 RS.  

Lady Reds Pitching: Julia Janssen 7 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 7 K.

MV Record: (2-6 RVC), 3-11.

Trojans knock off Lady Reds

Missouri Valley was held to two hits in a 12-0 loss in Atlantic in non-conference play on July 9.

Olivia Haynes and Julia Janssen finished with one hit apiece for the Lady Reds.

HS SB: 7-9-2020 @ Atlantic

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Mo. Valley            000 0            0            2            x

Atlantic            041 7            12            8            x

Lady Reds Hitting: Olivia Haynes 1-3; Julia Janssen 1-1.

Lady Reds Pitching: Olivia Haynes 3.0 IP, 5 H, 7 ER, 6 BB, 1 K; Julia Janssen 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

MV Record: (2-6 RVC), 3-12.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.