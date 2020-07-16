Lady Reds drop final two contests
Lady Reds can’t slow Tigers
Missouri Valley managed just three hits in a 10-2 loss to Woodbine in non-conference play on July 8 in Missouri Valley.
Payton Hilts finished with two hits and an RBI.
Julia Janssen scattered nine hits while striking out seven in the loss.
HS SB: 7-8-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Woodbine 001 314 1 10 9 x
Mo. Valley 010 010 0 2 3 x
Lady Reds Hitting: Ashlyn Cook 1 RBI; Maddy Lager 1-3; Olivia Haynes 1 RS; Payton Hilts 2-3, 1 RBI; Maddie Larson 1 RS.
Lady Reds Pitching: Julia Janssen 7 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 7 K.
MV Record: (2-6 RVC), 3-11.
Trojans knock off Lady Reds
Missouri Valley was held to two hits in a 12-0 loss in Atlantic in non-conference play on July 9.
Olivia Haynes and Julia Janssen finished with one hit apiece for the Lady Reds.
HS SB: 7-9-2020 @ Atlantic
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 000 0 0 2 x
Atlantic 041 7 12 8 x
Lady Reds Hitting: Olivia Haynes 1-3; Julia Janssen 1-1.
Lady Reds Pitching: Olivia Haynes 3.0 IP, 5 H, 7 ER, 6 BB, 1 K; Julia Janssen 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
MV Record: (2-6 RVC), 3-12.
