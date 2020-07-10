Eagles edge Lady Reds
Underwood plated three runs in the fifth inning to pull away from Missouri Valley, 4-1, in non-conference action on July 7 in Missouri Valley.
Payton Hilts had one hit and a run scored for Missouri Valley.
HS SB: 7-7-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Underwood 010 030 0 4 7 x
Mo. Valley 001 000 0 1 5 x
Lady Reds Hitting: Ashlyn Cook 1-4; Emma Gute 1-3; Maddy Lager 1-2; Payton Hilts 1-2, 1 RS; Ava Hilts 1-1.
Lady Reds Pitching: Julia Janssen 7 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.
MV Record: (2-6 RVC), 3-10.
MV Softball, the Next Five: 7-13, Regional Softball begins; 7-15, Regional Softball continues, second round.
