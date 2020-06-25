Lady Reds blast Wolves for first win
Knights trip up Lady Reds
Fremont-Mills tipped Missouri Valley, 5-4, in non-conference play on June 17 in Missouri Valley. The Knights scored the game-tying run in the top of the sixth inning, and the game-winning run in the top of the eighth inning.
Julia Janssen had two hits and three RBIs, while Emma Jimmerson had two hits and scored two runs for the Lady Reds.
HS BB: 6-17-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 123 456 78 R H E
Frmt-Mills 000 301 01 5 7 x
Mo. Valley 100 030 00 4 9 x
Lady Reds Hitting: Ashlyn Cook 1-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Emma Jimmerson 2-3, 2 RS; Payton Hilts 1-4, 1 RS, Julia Janssen 2-4, 3 RBIs; Olivia Haynes 1-4; Maddy Lager 1-4, 1 RS; Emma Gute 1-4.
Lady Reds Pitching: Ashlyn Cook – 4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K; Julia Janssen – 4 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K.
MV Record: (0-1 RVC), 0-3.
Lady Reds blast Wolves
Missouri Valley pounded out eight hits in an 11-1 thumping of IKM-Manning on June 19 in Missouri Valley.
Lauren Austin pounded out two hits, scored a pair of runs and added two RBIs for the Lady Reds. Maddy Lager added two hits, while Bailey Divelbess added two RBIs. Divelbess also made a diving catch against the outfield fence to spark the Lady Reds defensively.
HS BB: 6-19-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
IKM-Man 010 00 1 3 x
Mo. Valley 000 83 11 8 x
Lady Reds Hitting: Ashlyn Cook 1-1, 2 RS, 2b; Lauren Austin 2-4, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Emma Jimmerson 1-3, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Payton Hilts 1-4, 2 RS; Maddy Lager 2-2, 1 RS, Emma Gute 1-2, 1 RS; Olivia Haynes 1 RS, 1 RBI; Bailey Divelbess 1 RS, 2 RBIs.
Lady Reds Pitching: Ashlyn Cook – 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K.
MV Record: (1-1 RVC), 1-3.
MV Softball, The Next Five: 6-25, vs. Tri-Center; 6-27, Missouri Valley Invite, 6-29, @ Riverside; 6-30, @ Logan-Magnolia; 7-2, @ Treynor.
