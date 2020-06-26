Lady Reds earn WIC split
Missouri Valley flattens Audubon
Missouri Valley scored seven runs in the first two innings, leading the Lady Reds to an 11-1 win over Audubon in Western Iowa Conference play on June 22 in Missouri Valley.
Olivia Haynes sparked the offense with two hits, a double, and two runs scored. Ashlyn Cook added a double and three runs scored, while Lauren Austin chipped in two RBIs.
HS SB: 6-22-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Audubon 001 000 0 1 5 x
Mo. Valley 160 310 x 11 7 x
Lady Reds Hitting: Ashlyn Cook 1-1, 3 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Lauren Austin 2 RBIs; Emma Jimmerson 1-3, 2 RBIs; Julia Janssen 1 RBI; Payton Hilts 1 RS; Maddy Lager 1-3, 1 RS; Ava Hilts 1 RS; Emma Gute 1-3, 1 RS; Olivia Haynes 2-3, 2 RS, 2b; Bailey Divelbess 1-1, 2 RS, 1 RBI.
Lady Reds Pitching: Ashlyn Cook – 5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K.
MV Record: (2-1 RVC), 2-3.
Lady Vikes trim Lady Reds
Missouri Valley dropped a 3-2 decision at AHSTW in Western Iowa Conference play on June 23 in Avoca.
Ava Hilts and Ashlyn Cook scored the Lady Reds’ two runs.
HS SB: 6-23-2020 @ Avoca
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 100 001 0 2 4 x
AHSTW 003 000 x 3 5 x
Lady Reds Hitting: Ashlyn Cook 1 RS; Emma Jimmerson 1-4; Maddy Lager 1-3; Ava Hilts 1 RS; Emma Gute 1-3; Olivia Haynes 1-2.
Lady Reds Pitching: Ashlyn Cook – 6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K.
MV Record: (2-2 RVC), 2-4.
MV Softball, the Next Five: 6-27, Missouri Valley Invite, 6-29, @ Riverside; 6-30, @ Logan-Magnolia; 7-2, @ Treynor.
Lady Reds Softball Invitational set for Saturday
The Missouri Valley Lady Reds softball Invitational has been set for Saturday, June 27, as the Lady Reds softball complex beginning at 10 a.m.
Shown below is the schedule.
10 a.m. – West Harrison vs. Missouri Valley
Noon - Thomas Jefferson vs. West Harrison
2 p.m. – Missouri Valley vs. Thomas Jefferson
