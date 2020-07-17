WBSB.jpg
Woodbine's Jordan Butrick finished wiht two hits in Monday's first round game against Riverside.

 photo courtesy: Karen Lantz Woodbine

Bulldogs top Tigers in Regional Opener

By Matt Gengler

sports@missourivalleytimes.com

Woodbine couldn’t overcome a slow start in an 11-2 loss to Riverside in the first round of the Class 1A Regional Softball Tournament on July 13 in Oakland.

Kaitlyn Snyder finished with two hits, including a triple. Jordan Butrick also had two hits. Ana Vazquez finished with one hit and two RBIs.

Woodbine will lose one valuable senior this season as Alex Niedermyer wrapped up her high school career with 37 career wins over the past five seasons.

The Tigers finished this year at 8-9. 

Class 1A Regionals, First Round

SB: 7-13-2020 @ Oakland

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Woodbine            000 002 0            2            6            x

Riverside            103 322 x            11            10            x

Tigers Hitting: Jordan Butrick 2-4; Kaitlyn Snyder 2-4, 3b; Nicole Hoefer 1-3, 1 RS; Alexa Steinkuehler 1 RS; Ana Vazquez 1-3, 2 RBIs;   

Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz – 6 IP, 10 H, 10 ER, 3 BB, 4 K.

Tigers Record: (6-2 RVC), 8-9.

