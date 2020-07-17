Bulldogs top Tigers in Regional Opener
By Matt Gengler
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
Woodbine couldn’t overcome a slow start in an 11-2 loss to Riverside in the first round of the Class 1A Regional Softball Tournament on July 13 in Oakland.
Kaitlyn Snyder finished with two hits, including a triple. Jordan Butrick also had two hits. Ana Vazquez finished with one hit and two RBIs.
Woodbine will lose one valuable senior this season as Alex Niedermyer wrapped up her high school career with 37 career wins over the past five seasons.
The Tigers finished this year at 8-9.
Class 1A Regionals, First Round
SB: 7-13-2020 @ Oakland
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Woodbine 000 002 0 2 6 x
Riverside 103 322 x 11 10 x
Tigers Hitting: Jordan Butrick 2-4; Kaitlyn Snyder 2-4, 3b; Nicole Hoefer 1-3, 1 RS; Alexa Steinkuehler 1 RS; Ana Vazquez 1-3, 2 RBIs;
Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz – 6 IP, 10 H, 10 ER, 3 BB, 4 K.
Tigers Record: (6-2 RVC), 8-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.