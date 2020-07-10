WHSB.jpg
Buy Now

West Harrison's Haliegh Rife places ihe tag on the advancing baserunner in Monday night's non-conference win over Audubon. The Hawkeyes open up the Class 1A Regional Tournament on July 13 when they host Boyer Valley.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Hawkeyes gain split against Audubon, WM

 

 

Hawkeyes blank Wheelers

 

West Harrison powered three extra-base hits on their way to a 4-0 win over Audubon in non-conference play on July 6 in Mondamin.

Haliegh Rife finished with three hits, as she launched her first home run of the season. Sabrina Rife and Haley Koch both finished with doubles.

Emily McIntosh scattered five hits, but finished with 11 strikeouts.

SB: 7-6-2020 @ Mondamin

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Audubon            000 000 0            0            5            x

Wst. Hrsn            030 001 x            4            11            x

Hawkeyes Hitting: Haliegh Rife 3-4, 1 RS, HR, 2 RBIs; Chloe Gilgen 2-4, 1 RS; Haley Koch 2-4, 2b, 1 RBI; Sabrina Rife 2-3, 2b; Katie Gore 1-2, 1 RS, Lanie Gustafson 1-1, 1 RS; Zoe Etter 1 RBI.

Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 Ks.

WH Record: (7-1 RVC), 11-4.

 

 

 

Spartans knock off Hawkeyes

 

West Monona held West Harrison to a pair of hits in an 8-0 win in non-conference play on July 7 in Mondamin.

Katie Gore and Haliegh Rife each had one hit for the Hawkeyes.

SB: 7-7-2020 @ Mondamin

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Wst. Monona            150 002 0            8            13            x

Wst. Hrsn            000 000 0            0            2            x

Hawkeyes Hitting: Haliegh Rife 1-3; Katie Gore 1-3.

Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh 7 IP, 10 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.

WH Record: (7-1 RVC), 11-5.

 

WH Softball, the Next Five: 7-13, Regional Softball, first round; 7-15, Regional Softball, second round; 7-17, Regional Softball, semifinals; 7-20, Regional Softball, finals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.