Hawkeyes gain split against Audubon, WM
Hawkeyes blank Wheelers
West Harrison powered three extra-base hits on their way to a 4-0 win over Audubon in non-conference play on July 6 in Mondamin.
Haliegh Rife finished with three hits, as she launched her first home run of the season. Sabrina Rife and Haley Koch both finished with doubles.
Emily McIntosh scattered five hits, but finished with 11 strikeouts.
SB: 7-6-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Audubon 000 000 0 0 5 x
Wst. Hrsn 030 001 x 4 11 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Haliegh Rife 3-4, 1 RS, HR, 2 RBIs; Chloe Gilgen 2-4, 1 RS; Haley Koch 2-4, 2b, 1 RBI; Sabrina Rife 2-3, 2b; Katie Gore 1-2, 1 RS, Lanie Gustafson 1-1, 1 RS; Zoe Etter 1 RBI.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 Ks.
WH Record: (7-1 RVC), 11-4.
Spartans knock off Hawkeyes
West Monona held West Harrison to a pair of hits in an 8-0 win in non-conference play on July 7 in Mondamin.
Katie Gore and Haliegh Rife each had one hit for the Hawkeyes.
SB: 7-7-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Monona 150 002 0 8 13 x
Wst. Hrsn 000 000 0 0 2 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Haliegh Rife 1-3; Katie Gore 1-3.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh 7 IP, 10 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.
WH Record: (7-1 RVC), 11-5.
WH Softball, the Next Five: 7-13, Regional Softball, first round; 7-15, Regional Softball, second round; 7-17, Regional Softball, semifinals; 7-20, Regional Softball, finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.