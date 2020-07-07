WH wins MV Invite for third straight season
Hawkeyes blast Warriors
West Harrison used the long-ball to outlast Whiting, 12-0, in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 24 in Mondamin.
Lanie Gustafson drilled two home runs and finished with five RBIs, while Emily McIntosh launched a grand slam to finish with four RBIs in the Hawkeyes victory.
McIntosh struck out seven on the nine Warrior batters she faced.
SB: 6-24-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Whiting 000 0 1 x
Wst. Hrsn 57x 12 10 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Chloe Gilgen 1-3, 1 RS; Haley Koch 1-2, 1 RS; Sabrina Rife 1-2, 2 RS; Emily McIntosh 1-1, 1 RS, HR, 4 RBIs; Haliegh Rife 1-2 2 RS; Katie Gore 1-2, 1 RS; Lanie Gustafson 2-2, 2 RS, 2 HRs, 5 RBIs; Zoe Etter 2-2, 1 RS; Zoe Etter 1 RS.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K.
WH Record: (4-1 RVC), 4-3.
Hawkeyes shut down Lady Reds, Yellow Jackets
West Harrison improved to 6-3 with a pair of impressive wins over Missouri Valley (9-1) and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (6-2). This was the third straight season the Hawkeyes have won the Missouri Valley Invitational.
The Hawkeyes pounded out 10 hits in their win over Missouri Valley. Haley Koch finished with three hits, a home run, and two RBIs for the Hawkeyes. Chloe Gilgen and Sabrina Rife added two hits apiece.
West Harrison added another nine hits in their win over the Yellow Jackets. Koch finished with three hits, Sabrina Rife launched her first home run of the season, and Haliegh Rife and Kate Gore both added doubles.
In the two Hawkeye victories, WH pitcher Emily McIntosh allowed just three hits and finished the day with 24 strikeouts.
SB: 6-27-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 100 000 0 1 1 x
Wst. Hrsn 301 104 x 9 10 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Chloe Gilgen 2-2, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Haley Koch 3-3, 3 RS, HR, 2 RBIs; Sabrina Rife 2-3, 2 RS, 2b; Haliegh Rife 1-4, 2 RBIs; Katie Gore 1 RS; Lanie Gustafson 1-3; Kali Peasley 1-3, 1 RS.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 13 Ks.
WH Record: (4-1 RVC), 5-3.
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 100 050 0 6 9 x
Tee Jay 002 000 0 2 2 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Chloe Gilgen 1-3, 1 RS; Haley Koch 3-4, 2 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Sabrina Rife 1-4, 1 RS, HR, 3 RBIs; Emily McIntosh 1-4, 1 RS; Haliegh Rife 2-4, 1 RS, 2b; Katie Gore 1-4, 2b, 2 RBIs;
Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 Ks.
WH Record: (4-1 RVC), 6-3.
WH Softball, the Next Five: 7-1, vs. Glidden-Ralston; 7-3, @ Ar-We-Va; 7-6, vs. Audubon; 7-7, vs. West Monona; 7-9, vs. Logan-Magnolia, Senior Night.
