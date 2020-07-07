WHSB.jpg
West Harrison's softball team won their third straight Missouri Valley softball Invitational on June 27 in Missorui Valley. Shown in the front row, from left, Katie Gore, Kali Peasley. Back row, Lanie Gustafson, Sabrina Rife, Rachael Olson, Chloe Gilgen, Emily McIntosh, Haley Koch, Haliegh Rife.

 photo: Matt Gengler

WH wins MV Invite for third straight season

 

 

Hawkeyes blast Warriors

 

West Harrison used the long-ball to outlast Whiting, 12-0, in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 24 in Mondamin.

Lanie Gustafson drilled two home runs and finished with five RBIs, while Emily McIntosh launched a grand slam to finish with four RBIs in the Hawkeyes victory.

McIntosh struck out seven on the nine Warrior batters she faced.

SB: 6-24-2020 @ Mondamin

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Whiting            000            0            1            x

Wst. Hrsn            57x            12            10            x

Hawkeyes Hitting: Chloe Gilgen 1-3, 1 RS; Haley Koch 1-2, 1 RS; Sabrina Rife 1-2, 2 RS; Emily McIntosh 1-1, 1 RS, HR, 4 RBIs; Haliegh Rife 1-2 2 RS; Katie Gore 1-2, 1 RS; Lanie Gustafson 2-2, 2 RS, 2 HRs, 5 RBIs; Zoe Etter 2-2, 1 RS; Zoe Etter 1 RS.

Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K.

WH Record: (4-1 RVC), 4-3.

Hawkeyes shut down Lady Reds, Yellow Jackets

 

West Harrison improved to 6-3 with a pair of impressive wins over Missouri Valley (9-1) and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (6-2).  This was the third straight season the Hawkeyes have won the Missouri Valley Invitational.

The Hawkeyes pounded out 10 hits in their win over Missouri Valley. Haley Koch finished with three hits, a home run, and two RBIs for the Hawkeyes. Chloe Gilgen and Sabrina Rife added two hits apiece.

West Harrison added another nine hits in their win over the Yellow Jackets. Koch finished with three hits, Sabrina Rife launched her first home run of the season, and Haliegh Rife and Kate Gore both added doubles.

In the two Hawkeye victories, WH pitcher Emily McIntosh allowed just three hits and finished the day with 24 strikeouts.

SB: 6-27-2020 @ Missouri Valley

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Mo. Valley            100 000 0            1            1            x

Wst. Hrsn            301 104 x            9            10            x

Hawkeyes Hitting: Chloe Gilgen 2-2, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Haley Koch 3-3, 3 RS, HR, 2 RBIs; Sabrina Rife 2-3, 2 RS, 2b; Haliegh Rife 1-4, 2 RBIs; Katie Gore 1 RS; Lanie Gustafson 1-3; Kali Peasley 1-3, 1 RS.

Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 13 Ks.

WH Record: (4-1 RVC), 5-3.

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Wst. Hrsn            100 050 0            6            9            x

Tee Jay            002 000 0            2            2            x

Hawkeyes Hitting: Chloe Gilgen 1-3, 1 RS; Haley Koch 3-4, 2 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Sabrina Rife 1-4, 1 RS, HR, 3 RBIs; Emily McIntosh 1-4, 1 RS; Haliegh Rife 2-4, 1 RS, 2b; Katie Gore 1-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; 

Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 Ks.

WH Record: (4-1 RVC), 6-3.

 

 

WH Softball, the Next Five: 7-1, vs. Glidden-Ralston; 7-3, @ Ar-We-Va; 7-6, vs. Audubon; 7-7, vs. West Monona; 7-9, vs. Logan-Magnolia, Senior Night.

