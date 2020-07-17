Hawkeyes top Lady Bulldogs in Regional Opener
By Matt Gengler
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
West Harrison made the final appearance in 2020 on their home field one to remember. The Hawkeyes scored a 10-2 win over Boyer Valley in the first round of the Class 1A Regional Tournament on July 11 in Mondamin.
Emily McIntosh finished the night with three hits, a double, and five RBIs. Haliegh Rife added two hits and three runs scored, and Zoey Etter scored two runs.
McIntosh was in control in the circle as she allowed just one earned run and two walks while finishing the game with 10 strikeouts.
Class 1A Regional Softball, first round
SB: 7-13-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Byr. Valley 000 011 0 2 2 x
Wst. Hrsn 004 240 x 10 9 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Haliegh Rife 2-4, 3 RS; Chloe Gilgen 1-4, 1 RS; Haley Koch 1-1, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Emily McIntosh 3-4, 2b, 5 RBIs; Sabrina Rife 1 RS, Katie Gore 1-4; Lanie Gustafson 1-3, 1 RS, 2b; Zoe Etter 2 RS.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh 7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K.
WH Record: (7-1 RVC), 12-6.
