West Harrison earns RVC split
Hawkeyes blank Tigers
West Harrison pounded out 14 hits in a 10-0 win over Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 22 in Mondamin.
WH’s Haley Koch had three hits on the night, including a home run and four RBIs. Lanie Gustafson added three hits and an RBI, while Sabrina Rife added a double.
Woodbine’s Amanda Foster finished with two hits, including a double for the Tigers.
SB: 6-22-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Woodbine 000 00 0 4 x
Wst. Hrsn 231 31 10 14 x
Tigers Hitting: Amanda Foster 2-3, 2b; Jordan Butrick 1-3; Grace Moores 1-2.
Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz 4 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
Tigers Record: (1-1 RVC), 1-3.
Hawkeyes Hitting: Chloe Gilgen 2-4, 1 RS; Haley Koch 3-4, 2 RS, HR, 4 RBIs; Sabrina Rife 1-3, 1 RS, 2b; Emily McIntosh 1-2, 2 RBIs; Haliegh Rife 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Katie Gore 1 RS, 1 RBI; Lanie Gustafson 3-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Kali Peasley 2-3, 1 RS; Zoe Etter 1-1, 2 RS.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.
WH Record: (3-1 RVC), 3-3.
Woodbine softball, the Next Five: 6-26, @ Glidden-Ralston; 6-27, @ Westwood Invite; 6-29, vs. Ar-We-Va; 6-30, vs. Lawton-Bronson; 7-1, @ Boyer Valley.
WH Softball, the Next Five: 6-27, @ Missouri Valley Invite; 6-29, @ Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6-30, vs. Sidney; 7-1, vs. Glidden-Ralston; 7-3, @ Ar-We-Va.
