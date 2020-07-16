WHSB.jpg
West Harrison's Haliegh Rife places the tag on the Logan-Magnolia baseruner in Thursday's regular season finale. The Hawkeyes opened up the Class 1A Regional Tournament on Monday night.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Panthers top Hawkeyes in season finale

 

West Harrison closed out the regular season with an 18-0 setback to Logan-Magnolia on July 9 in Mondamin.

Katie Gore and Emily McIntosh finished with one hit apiece.

SB: 7-9-2020 @ Mondamin

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Lo-Ma            202 0(14)            18            10            x

Wst. Hrsn            000 000 0            0            2            x

Hawkeyes Hitting: Emily McIntosh 1-2; Katie Gore 1-1.

Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh 5 IP, 10 H, 11 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.

WH Record: (7-1 RVC), 11-6.

 

