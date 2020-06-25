West Harrison earns RVC split
Big inning lifts Spartans past Hawkeyes
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton used a six run fifth inning to record a 7-1 win over West Harrison on June 17 in Rolling Valley Conference play in Mondamin.
Haliegh Rife finished with a double for the Hawkeyes.
Emily McIntosh struck out 15 Spartans in the loss.
HS SB: 6-17-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Exira/EHK 000 160 0 7 9 x
Wst. Hrsn 000 001 0 1 3 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Haley Koch 1-2; Emily McIntosh 1-3; Haliegh Rife 1-3, 2b.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh (l) – 7 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 0 BB, 15 K.
WH Record: (1-1 RVC), 1-1.
Hawkeyes run past Cougars
West Harrison used an 11-run third inning to post a 15-9 win over Cumberland-Anita-Massena on June 19 in Anita.
Haley Koch had a double and scored three runs and Sabrina Rife finished with two hits and three RBIs. Emily McIntosh launched her first home run of the season, and finished the game with five RBIs.
HS SB: 6-19-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 30(11) 000 1 15 14 x
C-A-M 510 300 0 9 12 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Chloe Gilgen 1-4, 2 RS; Haley Koch 2-3, 3 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Sabrina Rife 2-5, 3 RS, 3 RBIs; Emily McIntosh 2-5, 2 RS, HR, 5 RBIs; Haliegh Rife 2-5, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Katie Gore 3-5, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Lanie Gustafson 1-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Kali Peasley 1-4, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Rachael Olson 1 RBI; Zoe Etter 1 RS.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 12 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 9 K.
WH Record: (2-1 RVC), 2-1.
West Harrison drops two at ACGC Invite
West Harrison dropped a pair of close contests at the Adair-Casey/Gurthrie Center Invitational on June 20 in Guthrie Center.
Chloe Gilgen had three hits and scored a run against MVAOCOU.
Haliegh Rife, Katie Gore and Zoe Etter all had one hit for the Hawkeyes against Panorama.
HS SB: 6-20-2020 @ Guthrie Center
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 101 000 0 2 4 x
MVAOCOU 100 101 x 3 6 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Chloe Gilgen 3-3, 1 RS; Haley Koch 1-3, 1 RS.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh (l) – 6 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.
WH Record: (2-1 RVC), 2-2.
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Panorama 010 004 x 8 4 x
Wst. Hrsn 011 000 0 2 6 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Chloe Gilgen 1-4; Haley Koch 1-4; Emily McIntosh 1-3; Haliegh Rife 1-3, 1 RS; Katie Gore 1-2; Zoe Etter 1-3
Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh (l) – 7 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 K.
WH Record: (2-1 RVC), 2-3.
WH Softball, The Next Five: 6-24, vs. Whiting; 6-27, @ Missouri Valley Invite; 6-29, @ Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6-30, vs. Sidney; 7-1, vs. Glidden-Ralston.
