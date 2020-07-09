Hawkeyes win four of five
Hawkeyes blank Crusaders
West Harrison pounded out 11-hits in a 9-0 win at Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 29 in Coon Rapids.
Haley Koch finished with three hits to lead the Hawkeyes, and Haliegh Rife added two hits. Emily McIntosh drilled a three-run home run.
SB: 6-29-2020 @ Coon Rapids
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 012 023 1 9 11 x
Cn. Rpds-Byrd 000 000 0 0 4 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Chloe Gilgen 1-3; Haley Koch 3-5, 2 RS; Sabrina Rife 1-5, 2 RS; Emily McIntosh 2-4, 1 RS, HR, 3 RBIs; Haliegh Rife 2-3, 2 rS, 2b; Katie Gore 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Lanie Gustafson 1-4, 1 RBI; Zoe Etter 1 RS.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 Ks.
WH Record: (5-1 RVC), 7-3.
Hawkeyes edge Cowboys
West Harrison tipped Sidney, 2-0, in non-conference play on June 30 in Mondamin.
Haley Koch had a triple and scored a run. Lanie Gustafson added an RBI.
SB: 6-30-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Sidney 000 000 0 0 7 x
Wst. Hrsn 100 100 x 2 4 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Chloe Gilgen 1-3; Haley Koch 1-3, 1 RS, 3b; Emily McIntosh 1-3; Katie Gore 1-3; Lanie Gustafson 1 RBI.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 7 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 Ks.
WH Record: (5-1 RVC), 8-3.
West Harrison knocks off Glidden-Ralston
West Harrison outlasted Glidden-Ralston, 14-10, in Rolling Valley Conference play on July 1 in Mondamin.
Haliegh Rife, Chloe Gilgen, and Haley Koch all finished with three hits. Kali Peasley and Zoe Etter added two RBIs
SB: 7-1-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Gldn-Rlstn 000 050 5 10 12 x
Wst. Hrsn 410 207 x 14 12 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Haliegh Rife 2-3, 1 RS, 2b; Chloe Gilgen 2-2, 3 RS; Haley Koch 2-4, 3 RS, 1 RBI; Emily McIntosh 1-3, 1 RBI; Sabrina Rife 1-3, 2 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Katie Gore 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Lanie Gustafson 1-2, 1 RBI; Kali Peasley 1-2, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Zoe Etter 14, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Rachael Olson 2 RS.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 12 H, 8 ER, 1 BB, 7 Ks.
WH Record: (6-1 RVC), 9-3.
Late scores lift Rebels past Hawkeyes
Westwood scored four runs in the final three innings to post an 8-4 non-conference win over West Harrison in non-conference action on July 2 in Mondamin.
Emily McIntosh finished with three hits and one RBI, while Sabrina Rife added two hits. Lanie Gustafson picked up three hits, including a double.
SB: 7-2-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Wstwood 022 012 1 8 9 x
Wst. Hrsn 300 100 0 4 13 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Haliegh Rife 1-4; Chloe Gilgen 2-3, 1 RS; Haley Koch 1-3, 2b, 1 RBI; Emily McIntosh 3-4, 1 RBI; Sabrina Rife 2-3, 1 RS; Katie Gore 1-4, 1 RBI; Lanie Gustafson 3-3, 1 RS, 2b.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh (l) – 7 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks.
WH Record: (6-1 RVC), 9-4.
Fifth inning sends Hawkeyes past Rockets
West Harrison blasted 14 hits on their way to a 12-0 win over Ar-We-Va in Rolling Valley Conference play on July 3 in Vail. This was the Hawkeyes 10th win of the season, as they wrapped up a second place finish in the RVC final standings.
Chloe Gilgen finished with four hits and four RBIs to lead the Hawkeyes. Katie Gore, Haley Koch and Haliegh Rife added two hits apiece.
SB: 7-3-2020 @ Westside
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 010 0(11) 12 14 x
Ar-We-Va 000 00 0 1 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Haliegh Rife 2-4, 2 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Chloe Gilgen 4-4, 2 RS; Haley Koch 2-4, 1 RS, 3b, 4 RBIs; Emily McIntosh 1-4, 1 RS; Sabrina Rife 1-2, 2 RS; Katie Gore 2-2, 1 RS; Lanie Gustafson 1-3, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Kali Peasley 1 RBI; Zoe Etter 1-1, 2 RS, 1 RBI.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 Ks.
WH Record: (7-1 RVC), 10-3.
WH Softball, the Next Five: 7-9, vs. Logan-Magnolia, Senior Night; 7-13, Regional Softball, first round; 7-15, Regional Softball, second round; 7-17, Regional Softball, semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.