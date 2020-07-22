Fast start lifts Eagles past Lady Reds
By Matt Gengler
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
The third time was no charm for the Lady Reds as Missouri Valley hooked up with Underwood in the second round of the Class 2A Regional Tournament. The Lady Reds closed the deficit gap with their first run in the top of the fourth inning, but it wasn’t enough in a 10-3 setback to the Eagles on July 15 in Underwood.
Julia Janssen led the Lady Reds with two hits, including a double, while Ashlyn Cook drilled a double and finished with two RBIs. Shelby Divelbess, Maya Contreraz, and Emma Gute all scored one run.
The loss concludes the outstanding careers of six Lady Reds seniors. They include Abby Harrison, Payton Hilts, Emma Jimmerson, Julia Janssen, Ashlyn Cook, and Maddy Lager. They have totaled 68 career wins over the past five summers.
Missouri Valley concluded the season at 4-13.
Class 2A Regionals, Quarterfinals
HS SB: 7-15-2020 @ Underwood
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 000 100 2 3 6 x
Underwood 203 212 0 10 5 x
Lady Reds Hitting: Ashlyn Cook 1-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Olivia Haynes 1-3, 2b; Shelby Divelbess 1 RS; Julia Janssen 2-3, 2b, 1 RBI; Payton Hilts 1-3; Maya Contreraz 1 RS; Emma Gute 1 RS; Lauren Austin 1-2.
Lady Reds Pitching: Julia Janssen – 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 K.
MV Record: (2-6 RVC), 4-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.