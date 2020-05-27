The Harrison County Auditor’s Office will be open for absentee voting on Saturday, May 30, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Anyone needing to vote in the upcoming Primary Election can come to the Harrison County Courthouse and can vote by using curbside service or going inside the building to vote in the Auditor’s Office.
Curbside voting will continue to be offered Monday thru Friday from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. through Monday, June 1. Designated parking spots in the courthouse parking lot will be available for the curbside voting service.
Signposts with an “assistance” button will be set up at the designated parking spots allowing the voters to alert the Auditor’s Office of someone needing to vote. Staff will meet the voter in the parking lot to complete the absentee ballot request form, and a ballot will be brought to the voter’s car. The voter will then complete the ballot, insert the ballot into the absentee envelope, and sign the envelope.
For more information about the June 2 Primary Election, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov or contact Harrison County Auditor at 712-644-2401.
