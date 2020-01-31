U.S. Senator Ben Sasse announced that a member of his staff will be hosting a mobile office Wednesday in Blair.
The staff member will be available from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Blair Public Library and Technology, 2233 Civic Drive.
These office hours will provide Nebraskans with a face-to-face opportunity to speak with a member of Sasse’s staff about federal government-related issues. A constituent services representative will be on hand to offer guidance and aid to Nebraskans who require help navigating Washington's federal bureaucracy.
The same services are offered by the senator’s staff in each of his state offices. Constituent services representatives can be reached at 402-476-1400.
