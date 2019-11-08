“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” — John F. Kennedy
Monday is Veterans Day.
For 100 years, America has set aside this day to honor those who have served our country in war or peace time.
Veterans Day began as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I, then known as “The Great War.” Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and Nov. 11 became a national holiday in 1938. President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name to Veterans Day in 1954.
Today, there are 18.2 million living veterans who have served during at least one war.
Communities across the country and right here in Washington County will host ceremonies to thank those who have sacrificed so much.
In Blair, 22 new names will be added to the Veterans Tribute Plaza. Those names will be read during a ceremony at the American Legion Post 154.
Arlington, Blair and Fort Calhoun schools will also host ceremonies to honor veterans.
But it's important to remember those men and women of the military — past and present — not just on this special day, but every day of the year. We owe them so much. It's because of them that we enjoy our freedoms.
If you see a veteran on Monday, thank them for their service. Better yet, thank them every day. They deserve our praise.
