A rural Washington County home was destroyed by fire late Tuesday night southwest of Herman.
Blair and Herman firefighters initially responded to the scene at 16733 County Road 15 at approximately 11 p.m.
Arlington, Kennard, Nickerson and Tekamah firefighters also responded to provide mutual aid.
The house was already fully involved when firefighters arrived, Blair Fire Chief Joe Leonard said. A passerby — an Omaha firefighter — had reported the blaze.
With the house engulfed in flames, Leonard said firefighters went into a defensive attack.
“You're not going to be able to save the home,” he said. “We do what we can to get it put out.”
Leonard said it took firefighters more than two hours to gain control of the fire. Getting water to the scene proved difficult, he said.
“We were sending guys seven miles to one of the nearest hydrants,” Leonard said.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office also responded. A cause for the fire remains under investigation.
Firefighters remained on scene until after 4 a.m. They were called back for rekindle around 6 a.m.
While the home was destroyed, the residents escaped without injury. According to the Washington County Assessor's website, the house, built in 2001, was owned by Clint and Deborah Frahm.
