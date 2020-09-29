The first words out of Bria Bench's mouth after winning Thursday's Fort Calhoun XC Invite were “holy cow.”
The Pioneer freshman clocked in at 20:38.7 after 5 kilometers, nearly 45 seconds better than second place Izzie Clarke of Platteview.
“It was just a really tough race,” Bench said, explaining her choice in first words after crossing the finish line. “The hill was quite the hill. It was very tough.”
Fort Calhoun junior Jacob Rupp didn't disagree.
“That hill is definitely the hardest hill we'll see all season,” he said. “Probably the hardest I've ever seen on a cross-country course.”
The Pioneer also won his race by a wide margin, clocking in at 17:07.3 — 40 quicker than second-place Ryan McArdie of Douglas County West — despite the heat and humidity present at Fort Atkinson.
“My goal was sub-17 (minutes) and I don't think I quite got that,” Rupp said. “But given the conditions I was running in today, I think I'm pretty confident in the next couple of meets that I get there.”
The Fort Calhoun boys won their home meet with an average time of 18:00.3. Second-place Louisville had an average time 40 seconds slower, while Douglas County West was third and Arlington was fourth.
In addition, the Pioneer girls were second to DC West. Bench led that second-place finish with her effort out front. After climbing the tree-covered hill on the east end of Fort Atlkinson, she was motivated to finish fast by what she saw.
“When I got up to the top, I just saw everybody in the crowd,” Bench said. “They were all just screaming for me and I'm like 'I've just got to keep pushing.'”
Dala Drowne and Tessa Skelton pushed, too, earning fourth and 12th for FCHS, respectively. Drowne finished in 21:35.1, while Skelton stopped the clock at 23:02.9. Rowan Roehr claimed 25th.
Behind Rupp in the boys' race, the Pioneers' Lance Olberding was fourth in 17:55.3. Ely Olberding, meanwhile, returned from injury to finish eighth in 18:16 and John McKennan was 11th in 18:42.4. Luke Gustafson and Johnathan Schwarte added 24th and 27th-place finishes in the varsity race as well as the Pioneers earned a dominant victory at home.
Arlington takes 4th in boys' race
The Arlington cross-country team was led by its boys squad Thursday in Fort Calhoun.
Colby Grefe earned ninth in 18:32.5 before Nolan May and Connor Flesner took 13th and 15th, respectively. Sebastyen Taylor was 21st, Barrett Nielsen was 28th and Hutner Gilmore was 35th as the Eagles finished fourth out of the eight-team field.
“I gave all I had left,” May said of his late kick to the finish line. “I didn't have anything left other than that.”
Flesner said the weather conditions at Fort Atkinson added to the difficulty of the 5 kilometer course.
“You sweat so much and your breathing starts getting real heavy,” he said before noting what motivated him to keep running. “I just kept thinking about the next guy (in front of me).”
Brynn Eckhart, meanwhile, led the Arlington girls. She finished 15th in 23:50.8, while Elizabeth Morrison was 21st and Charzlie Lambert was 29th.
County JH runners finish highly
Fort Calhoun and Arlington runners earned top finishes during the junior high race Thursday.
The Pioneers' Maelie Nelson won the girls' race, while the Eagles' Hailey O'Daniel took fourth.
On the boys' side, Arlington's Dallin Franzluebers was second. Fort Calhoun's Travis Skelton was fourth.
