Blair students ran their way to a fundraising goal.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade participated in the second annual Blair Fun Run. They gathered pledges for every lap the students ran. Students were given a goal of 35 laps.
This was the second year for the fun run.
K-2 students ran around a track at the Blair Youth Sports Complex. The students at Deerfield, North and South primary schools raised $33,232, surpassing last year's total of $30,251.
Pledging stayed open through the weekend so the total is likely to increase, teacher and organizer Kim Leggott said. The funds will be go toward support materials for the students.
Arbor Park Intermediate School students ran on a track outside of the school building. The 3-5 students raised $24,400 — equal to last year's total.
“By using some of last year's fun run money and committing a portion of the funds we will raise this year and next year in our fun runs, we were able to implement one-to-one Chromebooks this school year at Arbor,” Principal Laura Jackson said. “Through the fun run, Arbor opened the doors for the school district to go one-to-one in grades 3-12. We are so grateful for the support of our students, families and community during our second annual Arbor Fun Run.”
Arbor Park also had a building “pledge-o-meter.” Arbor students earned different incentives for every $3,000 raised. So far, students have earned a hat day, an extra recess, lunchroom seat mix-up, dress like a superhero, popsicles, ice cream and Jackson will ride a tricycle and she will be a student for a day.
The students could still earn few more incentives before pledging closes next week, including pie the teachers for $27,000 and Jackson will kiss a pig if the students earn $30,000.
