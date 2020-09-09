Runners - Take Your Marks Sep 9, 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now Missouri Valley's Brek Boruff. photo: Matt Gengler Buy Now West Harrison's Rachael Olson. photo: Matt Gengler Buy Now Logan-Magnolia's Baker Lally. photo: Matt Gengler Buy Now Missouri Valley's Bella Boruff. photo: Matt Gengler Buy Now West Harrison's Riley Acker. photo: Matt Gengler Buy Now Logan-Magnolia's Eowyn Sieck (back) and Mariah Nolting. photo: Matt Gengler Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2020 Cross County – Off and Running Photo Highlighgts from Sept. 1 Lo-Ma Cross Country Invite Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll Do you think Halloween should be canceled due to the pandemic? You voted: Yes No Uncertain Vote View Results Back Top 10 Most Read Stories Judge dismisses wrongful death suit against county, sheriff Blair resident spearheads anti-bullying campaign NOTICE OF HEARING IN REGARDS TO THE PROPOSED REPAIRS OF THE HARRISON AND POTTAWATTAMIE DRAINAGE DISTRICT LOCATED IN HARRISON COUNTY, IOWA Fire destroys Arlington graduate's farmhouse: Family experiences generosity of strangers, friends and family Resident addresses concerns over 19th and Washington streets intersection: A year after fatal accident, issues continue Introducing, the Blair Bears: Volleyball team returns from quarantine Week 2: 2020 High School Football Scoreboard - Sept. 4, 2020 An unfathomable mystery: More than a century after Arlington family was killed, case remains unsolved Cornelia Schwinck Rabbass FRIDAY NIGHT UPDATE: Bears rout Mount Michael; Eagles and Pioneers fall Today's e-Edition Washington County Pilot Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.