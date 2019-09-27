The annual Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary's Rummage Sale netted $58,483, the highest total in four years, organizers announced this week.
The sale was held Sept. 19-22 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arlington.
Proceeds from the rummage sale will be donated to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair to help with the purchase of a telemetry system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.