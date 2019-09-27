Rummage sale
Open for business. The rain didn't keep the crowd away as the 62nd annual Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary Rummage Sale opened at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Here, patrons crowd into the toys and games aisles looking for bargains. 

 Joe Burns

The annual Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary's Rummage Sale netted $58,483, the highest total in four years, organizers announced this week.

The sale was held Sept. 19-22 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arlington.

Proceeds from the rummage sale will be donated to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair to help with the purchase of a telemetry system.

