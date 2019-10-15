The 2019 Fort Calhoun High School homecoming court. Left to right: Kinsley Wimer, Westin Nottleman, princess Kenndy Bradburn, queen Maggie Theisen, king Adam Bannister, prince Kaden Therkildsen, Tyler Strauss and Grant Halford. Banner holders left to right: Ethan Taylor, Willow Frievald, Cara Caruso, Carter Johnson, Braxton Boudle and Jax Schleifer.
A boom of cheers and applause erupted in the Fort Calhoun High School (FCHS) gym early Friday afternoon as senior Adam Bannister was named FCHS 2019 homecoming king.
Alongside Bannister, Maggie Theisen was named homecoming queen at a pep rally, which offered a chance for students and residents to show their Pioneer spirit before the night's football game against D.C. West.
Fort Calhoun High School seniors Tyler Strauss and Maggie Theisen walk down an aisle after being introduced as two of eight 2019 homecoming court candidates during a pep rally held Friday afternoon. Theisen would later be crowned homecoming queen.
A Fort Calhoun Elementary student shouts "Yo," during a call and response motivational speech made by Fort Calhoun High School football coach Andrew Christensen during a pep rally held on Friday before the high school's homecoming football game.
From left: Ashley Thalman, America Johnson, Hailey Howell, Madyson Back and Philip Witthoff walk down a hall at Fort Calhoun High School during the "Weird Flex" day of homecoming spirit week where students wore their weirdest and most unusual outfits.
The 2019 Fort Calhoun High School homecoming court. Left to right: Kinsley Wimer, Westin Nottleman, princess Kenndy Bradburn, queen Maggie Theisen, king Adam Bannister, prince Kaden Therkildsen, Tyler Strauss and Grant Halford. Banner holders left to right: Ethan Taylor, Willow Frievald, Cara Caruso, Carter Johnson, Braxton Boudle and Jax Schleifer.
Fort Calhoun High School senior Kennedy Bradburn, left, was named the school's homecoming princess during a pep rally held on Friday afternoon before the school's homecoming football game. 2018 homecoming queen Julie Klemm, right, crowned Bradburn.
Fort Calhoun High School seniors Tyler Strauss and Maggie Theisen walk down an aisle after being introduced as two of eight 2019 homecoming court candidates during a pep rally held Friday afternoon. Theisen would later be crowned homecoming queen.
A Fort Calhoun Elementary student shouts "Yo," during a call and response motivational speech made by Fort Calhoun High School football coach Andrew Christensen during a pep rally held on Friday before the high school's homecoming football game.
From left: Ashley Thalman, America Johnson, Hailey Howell, Madyson Back and Philip Witthoff walk down a hall at Fort Calhoun High School during the "Weird Flex" day of homecoming spirit week where students wore their weirdest and most unusual outfits.
The 2019 Fort Calhoun High School homecoming court. Left to right: Kinsley Wimer, Westin Nottleman, princess Kenndy Bradburn, queen Maggie Theisen, king Adam Bannister, prince Kaden Therkildsen, Tyler Strauss and Grant Halford. Banner holders left to right: Ethan Taylor, Willow Frievald, Cara Caruso, Carter Johnson, Braxton Boudle and Jax Schleifer.
Fort Calhoun High School senior Kennedy Bradburn, left, was named the school's homecoming princess during a pep rally held on Friday afternoon before the school's homecoming football game. 2018 homecoming queen Julie Klemm, right, crowned Bradburn.
Daniel Buhrman
Other homecoming queen candidates were Kinsley Wimer, Westin Nottleman and Kennedy Bradburn. Other homecoming king candidates were Grant Halford, Tyler Strauss and Kaden Therkildsen. Bradburn and Therkildsen were crowned princess and prince.
The Friday pep rally, which took the place of a weather canceled homecoming parade, was a cap on a week of school spirit. On Monday, students and teachers dressed up with their peers in "twinning" outfits. Monday was followed by Tik Tok Tuesday where students dressed as their favorite trend seen on the social media app.
Weird flexes were the theme for Wednesday where students wore their most unusual outfit. Thursday was team day, which offered students a chance to wear the colors of their favorite sports team before showing up in Pioneer gear Friday.
A homecoming dance followed the football game Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.