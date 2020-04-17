Playgrounds in Blair parks might be closed due to COVID-19 exposure concerns, but the parks themselves are still open. While many of the parks were empty at times Tuesday evening and early Wednesday afternoon, Black Elk-Niehardt Park offered a few people a place for trail walking.
“We walk up here about three times a week,” said Blair resident Deborah Vaughn, who was out with her dog, Letty, on Wednesday. “This is her favorite place to walk the trail.”
Vaughn said several of her friends from Omaha had called and asked if Blair’s parks were still open. Omaha closed is parks in their entirety due to concerns about exposure to the coronavirus.
“I said, ‘I think so,’” she said. “If it was closed, (Letty and I) would be sad.”
While not the friends who called Vaughn, Jason John and Megyn Phelps, along with son Jameson, made a drive up from Omaha and finished part of their walk under the Tower of the Four Winds.
“It’s spiritual out here,” John said. “This is one that we were afraid that maybe wasn’t open.”
Phelps said she originally grew up in Blair, and she and John have moved back and forth between the city and Omaha over the years.
“I didn’t even know this place existed, and I lived in Blair,” she said.
John said they didn’t check to see if the park was open before they arrived but made the drive anyway.
“It’s a beautiful place out here to play football in the summer and grill,” he said. “Can’t wait to have a barbecue out here and hang out when it’s warmer.”
On a brisk Tuesday evening, Blair resident Molli Kies was out for a walk with her boyfriend Jewels Anderson, who made a trip to Blair from Bellevue.
“It’s nice to get a little cardio,” said Kies, who works as a nurse with Nebraska Medicine.
She said she spends most of her time in an office area, only needing to head to the medical facility’s main building for about 30 minutes a day before returning to her home in Blair.
“But kids are at home driving us nuts,” Kies joked. “So, here we are.”
Fishing at Lake DeSoto at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge opened for the season Wednesday. The fish were biting for Tim Mathisen, who caught a trio of catfish.
The south gate recreation area and the east auto tour also is now open. Visitors can also mushroom hunt in the designated public use areas.
