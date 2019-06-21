Weather permitting, construction will begin Monday on the roundabout project at state highways 31 and 36, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Constructors Inc., is the contractor on this project. Traffic will be maintained with multiple lane shifts and 4-way stops that are necessary to accommodate the construction of the roundabout. Anticipated completion is fall 2019.
Motorists are urged to drive cautiously through construction zones, selected alternate routes and to expect delays.
