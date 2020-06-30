Rosters for the July 11 Shrine Bowl and the July 24 Class B Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase were finalized Friday with seven athletes from Blair, Arlington and Fort Calhoun named.
The Shrine Bowl begins at 2 p.m. on the field of the University of Nebraska-Kearney, while the all-soccer matches will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Omaha Skutt Catholic.
4 Bears make girls' soccer match
Four Blair High School soccer players will play in the girls' Senior Showcase.
Dani Thompson is the lone goalkeeper on the roster, while Eva Dunker will play midfield. Sophia Grantham is a defender on the squad and Halle Clary is a forward. Dunker (Hastings College), Grantham (University of Missouri-Kansas City) and Clary (College of Saint Mary) signed on to play college soccer this fall.
Skutt coach John Carlson will coach the Bears' all-star team alongside Lauren Mueller of Omaha Duchesne.
Shrine Bowl updates roster
All three Washington County schools will be represented when the Shrine Bowl kicks off.
Fort Calhoun's Tyler Strauss, Arlington's Remington Gay and Blair's Brady Soukup were on the updated rosters released Friday. Strauss signed to play college football at Morningside, while Gay signed with Midland University and Soukup signed with Concordia University this past school year.
Bears coach Bryan Soukup, Brady's father, is among the coaches who'll lead the North team all Washington County players involved will play for.
