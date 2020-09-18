The annual calendar sale fundraiser is underway for Rosco's Rescue Ranch.
Money raised will go directly into the winter feed.
Those interested can make a $20 donation to purchase a calendar, and if buyers also want to feature their animal inside the calendar, they can become a "furry supporter" for $25. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 26.
Kate Burleson, president of the ranch, said all pets are welcome to be submitted, from cats and birds to lizards.
The sale begins Oct. 26 and lasts through Nov. 9.
Burleson said those purchasing a calendar can pick it up at the rescue, or have it mailed to them.
The calendars will also be sold in a few local businesses in town this year, including County Acres Pet-Resort, Ahead of the Curve Salon and Patsy's Place.
Burleson said because of COVID-19, the ranch had to cancel its craft fair, and is excited to have people purchase the calendar and have their pets inside the calendar.
"I really enjoy submissions — we receive a lot of interesting photos," she said. "I hope to continue to do this and make it successful every year."
