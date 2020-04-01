In lieu of its regularly scheduled open house on Saturday, Roots to Wings is doing a virtual sale through its Facebook page and customers can pick up their items on Saturday at the store from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"We simply plan to put pictures of available products on the Roots to Wings Facebook page and ask people to write sold on the post of any items they would like to purchase,” Executive Director Trish Kyllo said. “We will collect check or card payments only on Saturday at the store.”
Kyllo said the board would like to create a few outdoor projects that the farmers are able to join at their parent or guardian's discretion, such as painting a neighbor's fence or cleanup in the fields, while complying with all CDC guidelines and maintain proper distancing as well as limit our numbers to be no larger than a group of 10.
"The Roots to Wings Board of Directors is trying to generate revenue for this small local business, as a nonprofit every penny counts,” Kyllo said. "Our farmers have not yet returned. The board of directors has decided to meet weekly in an attempt to stay on top of the daily changes with the virus."
