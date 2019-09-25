As they continue to build their program, volunteers with Roots to Wings in Arlington continually hear questions from parents looking for help for their child living with a disability.
"They are struggling with trying to navigate the whole system and finding out where to go or how to reach the various agencies to support or even understand what is even out there," said Sheila Monke, program director for Roots to Wings, an Arlington-based nonprofit organization aimed at offering employment opportunities and improving the quality of life for those with disabilities.
With help from a community impact grant from the Fremont Area United Way, Monke and other volunteers with Roots to Wings will be brining agencies together for a free parent informational fair from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Rybin Building at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arlington.
In planning the informational fair, Monke said invitations were sent to various agencies, as well as Dodge and Washington county school districts, who were encouraged to forward them to parents.
So far, about 16 agencies providing services such as daily living, respite care, insurance, estate planning, parent resources, employment opportunities, advocacy, transportation and wellness, are planning to attend.
Some of those agencies will represent HETRA, Special Olympics, Monroe-Meyer, Heartland Workforce Solutions and the Three Rivers Public Health Department, who will be offering free flu shots to those who do not have insurance. Monke also hopes to have a representative from the Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, based in Pender, in attendance. The agency, which serves Dodge and Washington counties and can help families with the paperwork need for various forms of support, Monke said.
During the fair, the agencies will have informational tables set up for parents to visit with representatives and get information.
Parent guest speakers Bob and Dian Hillis will speak at 7 p.m. and a light meal will also be served.
The goal of the informational fair, Monke said, is for families to walk out the door knowing they have help if they need it.
"We want to put their minds at rest and let them know there's lot of options out there," she said.
