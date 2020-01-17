The Class B No. 6 Omaha Roncalli boys basketball team pulled away from Blair during Tuesday's second quarter.
The Bears (3-8 overall) hung with the Pride (7-3) through one period, but slipped behind during a 25-8 second at BHS. Roncalli went on to pick up the win, 71-38.
Coach Chris Whitwer's home squad was led by Max Nickerson, who scored 11 points with a 6-for-8 showing from the foul line. The senior also knocked down one of the Bears' five 3-points, while Kip Tupa and Sawyer Lawton combined for the other four. Both finished with six points.
Wyatt Ogle also scored six points for Blair, making three two-point buckets.
Taiden Red, meanwhile, led Roncalli with 18 points. All 18 were scored on six 3-point baskets.
BHS hosted Omaha Skutt on Thursday and plays tonight at Plattsmouth. The varsity girls basketball game begins at 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.