Ronald Eugene Thomsen was born on Aug. 24, 1948 and died on Aug. 9, 2020, at the age of 71 years.
Visitation is Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, 9-10:30 a.m. at Christian Church at 205 E 8th St in Logan.
The funeral service is Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, 11 a.m. at Christian Church in Logan.
Committal is in Grange Cemetery in Honey Creek.
