After dazzling audiences with her infectious charm and twisted sense of morality in 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” Harley Quinn is back in action in the DC comics spin-off, “Birds of Prey.”
Things have changed a bit since we last saw Harley (Margot Robbie). She and the Joker have split, so terrorizing the city of Gotham with her nonsensical antics are no longer going to fly. She’s lost her security blanket in the intense and menacing Joker.
As Harley prepares for a life without the Joker by her side, she finds herself to be a hunted target. As it turns out, she has an endless list of criminals she’s tormented through the years, and the Joker can’t protect her anymore.
One criminal in particular is Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), also known as Black Mask. He’s a sleazy nightclub owner that gets his kicks peeling off faces of his victims, but don’t let his pretty-boy looks fool you. He has a compulsive temper, and Harley has tested his patience for the last time.
Of course, Harley being Harley, she makes a deal with Black Mask before he’s about to have her killed. In exchange for her life, she’ll find his elusive diamond that was pick-pocketed and swallowed by a teenaged crime thief in Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco).
Harley is far from alone, though. Dinah Lance (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), also known as Black Canary, is a singer reluctantly working for Roman in his nightclub. There’s also Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), a crossbow killer seeking vengeance stemming from a childhood tragedy. And there’s Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), an excellent but frustrated Gotham police detective that can’t get any respect from the guys in the Gotham PD.
As their lives become intertwined in the search of this diamond and their own personal vendetta against Black Mask, they realize teamwork and strength in numbers is the key to victory. The Birds of Prey set out to prove that hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.
Despite the jam-packed action and ridiculous entertainment that “Birds of Prey” supplies, one still can’t help but feel as if an opportunity was widely missed. With such a stellar cast and rockstar performances, the film lacks greatly in its premise and build-up.
It takes far too long to round up the gang of misfits to team together. When the Birds of Prey do finally team-up, it’s undeniably brilliant, but it’s the slow burn getting to that point in which the film falters.
Fortunately, Margot Robbie keeps us entertained with every bat-crazy line and abundance of shenanigans along the way as Harley Quinn. Robbie has elevated herself to be one of the finest actresses in Hollywood in recent years, and she’s now two-for-two and batting a thousand in her exceptional performance as the crown princess of Gotham.
It’s also refreshing to see McGregor have a heel turn in playing the psychopathic Black Mask, a role he excels at and seems to thoroughly enjoy. Smollett-Bell also stands out as Black Canary, an edgy soul with an attitude, but also a conscience buried within her heart and gifted vocals. Hopefully we see more of her in the future.
“Birds of Prey” is an entertaining two hours of superhero gumballs and cotton candy, but like a sugar high, it crashes sooner than it should.
Grade: B-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.