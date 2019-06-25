Blair High School social studies teacher John Roan is taking over the Bears' baseball program.
Activities director Bubba Penas announced the coach's hiring in a Wednesday email.
“I'd like to congratulate John Roan on accepting the head baseball coaching position at Blair High School,” Penas wrote. “We are excited for John and his family!”
Blair's newest coach, who was an assistant in the baseball program this past season, has a long history in the town. He is a former Dana College athlete who played baseball and wrestled.
After nine years as a baseball and wrestling coach at Omaha North, Roan returned to Blair to teach in 2017. He also signed on as an assistant wrestling coach at that time and helped the Bears to the Class B Dual State Championship this past spring.
Roan is married and has three daughters. He will be replacing baseball coach Mike O'Kane, who led BHS for three seasons, including 2017 when the Bears last reached the Class B State Tournament.
