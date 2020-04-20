Drivers can expect lane closures on U.S. Highway 75 south of Fort Calhoun to the the Douglas County line for road construction.
Weather permitting, construction was expected to begin Monday on the northbound and southbound lanes, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
The various lane closures are necessary for pavement repairs, milling and resurfacing with an asphalt overlay. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers and a pilot car. Work is expected to be completed in early fall.
Western Engineering Company, Inc. is the contractor on this project.
