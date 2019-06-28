The Riverview Grange is holding a quilt raffle to raise money for flood relief for Washington County 4-H. During the March flood, 4-H equipment stored at the Washington County Fairgrounds was damaged or lost. The National Grange offered to help raise money for flood relief. Grange members from around the country made quilt blocks for a Tender Heart queen-size quilt.
Raffle tickets for this quilt are $5 each and may be purchased from Riverview Grange members. The drawing for the quilt will be at the Washington County Fair on July 28. You need not be present to win. To purchase tickets, contact Joe Fryman, Eldon Wulf or Arnold Katt.
