Two Blair Little League championship teams were determined Wednesday on Wederquist Field at the Blair Youth Sports Complex.
The Rivercats won the Minors division title in the first game of the doubleheader before the Astros won their Majors championship final in the nightcap.
The Rivercats notched a 13-2 win against the Thunder, dogpiling in the outfield grass when the game went final. Team members were: Ty Aguilar, Colton Scheer, Jax Tighe, Leveret Stricklett, Landry Larsen, Ike Petersen, Drake Jennings, Will Fischer, Nathan Preister, Boston McKinnis and Brady Hill.
The Astros, meanwhile, claimed their Majors title with a 9-7 win against the Red Sox. The champions were: Henry Sullivan, Johnny Henton, Byrd Ratfield, Roman Gartin, Cornez Tucker, Tyler Wolsmann, Carter Thurlow, Jackson Ferris, Daniel Kelly, Zeke Prochaska and Degan Dresden.
Blair Little League will next host a district tournament July 12-14 at the Blair Youth Sports Complex.
