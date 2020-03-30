Mike Webinger carried his golf bag to the tee box on hole No. 7, set up and eyed the flagstick more than 100 yards away.
“This is the place to be,” he explained.
The Blair man said he was taking in some “social distance” Thursday at River Wilds Golf Club, stretching his legs and making sure he didn't take anything back home to his wife.
While businesses across Washington County have been impacted by COVID-19, the golf course north of Blair on U.S. Highway 75 remains as a viable source of recreation.
“I would say very fortunate,” said River Wilds Director of Golf Dakota Loudner when asked how he felt being able to stay open. He added that its been good to see families enjoy themselves out on the course.
Loudner has worked in the golf industry since high school, earning a living at courses in Omaha, Lincoln, Kansas City and now back home in Blair. When asked if teachers and trainers told him about what to do in situations like his current, he said, “They really don't.”
But that doesn't mean golf professionals such as Loudner haven't taken precautions. River Wilds, which outlined its precautionary steps on its Facebook page, is recommending social distancing and is requiring single-occupancy in golf carts. It asks that golfers refrain from touching flagsticks, keeping them planted while on the green, and has removed all bunker rakes.
River Wilds is sanitizing golf carts and driving range buckets after every use as well. The clubhouse is closed, though limited access to the restroom is available.
Loudner said everything at the course is “going good so far.” The golfers have enjoyed their rounds as well, while the grass continues to turn from brown to green.
“People are just saying, 'Thank you for being open,'” the director said.
Golfers can book tee times as usual. River Wilds' revamped website is riverwilds.com and the course phone number is 402-426-2941.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.