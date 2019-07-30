Crowds of people packed into the Washington County Fair arena this weekend to be entertained by Rhett Akins, Tyler Farr and a bunch of cowboys and cowgirls during the annual rodeo.

Washington County Fair
Brielle Hilgenkamp washes a goat named Thor on Saturday at the Washington County Fair.

4-H'ers showed their cattle, goats, horses, rabbits and chickens, while kids enjoyed the various rides and games at the carnival and barbecue lovers tried some tasty ribs in the backyard barbecue contest.

Fairgoers were hard pressed to find any evidence that only a few short months ago the fairgrounds was under more than three feet of water.

“It takes partnerships like we have with the Extension Service, (Extension Educator) Tracy Behnken and the entire team to live through a flood in March and then today be at the fair and really not have any remnants of that,” Fair Board President Jason Cloudt said.

Washington County Fair
The audience crowds the stage Friday for the Tyler Farr concert in the Washington County Fair arena.

Cloudt and Behnken credited the many volunteers who put in the effort to get the fairgrounds ready in time for the 101st fair.

“Without those volunteers, this would not have happened,” Cloudt said. “I thank every one of them.”

“Thank you for all who supported any kind of cleanup whether you were here an hour or you gave funds to us,” Behnken added. “We appreciate it, on behalf of the Washington County 4-H program.

Ricki Wulf and members of the River View Grange #348 raffled off a quilt provided by the National Grange for flood relief. Each square of the Tender Heart pattern was made by members in different states across the country.

“When word of the devastating floods in Nebraska reached the National Grange, they contacted us and said they would like to do something for flood relief in Nebraska,” Wulf said.

The local organization donated the funds to the Washington County 4-H program. The raffle raised more than $1,650. Gayle Roberts was the winner of the quilt.

2019 Washington County Fair

