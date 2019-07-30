Crowds of people packed into the Washington County Fair arena this weekend to be entertained by Rhett Akins, Tyler Farr and a bunch of cowboys and cowgirls during the annual rodeo.
Brielle Hilgenkamp washes a goat named Thor on Saturday at the Washington County Fair.
Leeanna Ellis
4-H'ers showed their cattle, goats, horses, rabbits and chickens, while kids enjoyed the various rides and games at the carnival and barbecue lovers tried some tasty ribs in the backyard barbecue contest.
Fairgoers were hard pressed to find any evidence that only a few short months ago the fairgrounds was under more than three feet of water.
“It takes partnerships like we have with the Extension Service, (Extension Educator) Tracy Behnken and the entire team to live through a flood in March and then today be at the fair and really not have any remnants of that,” Fair Board President Jason Cloudt said.
The audience crowds the stage Friday for the Tyler Farr concert in the Washington County Fair arena.
Joe Burns
Cloudt and Behnken credited the many volunteers who put in the effort to get the fairgrounds ready in time for the 101st fair.
“Without those volunteers, this would not have happened,” Cloudt said. “I thank every one of them.”
“Thank you for all who supported any kind of cleanup whether you were here an hour or you gave funds to us,” Behnken added. “We appreciate it, on behalf of the Washington County 4-H program.
Ricki Wulf and members of the River View Grange #348 raffled off a quilt provided by the National Grange for flood relief. Each square of the Tender Heart pattern was made by members in different states across the country.
“When word of the devastating floods in Nebraska reached the National Grange, they contacted us and said they would like to do something for flood relief in Nebraska,” Wulf said.
The local organization donated the funds to the Washington County 4-H program. The raffle raised more than $1,650. Gayle Roberts was the winner of the quilt.
Morgan Shaner takes his turn in the pole bending competition at Saturday's Washington County Fair horse show.
Mud volleyball players Bobbi Greiner, Kolby Nelson and Ashlie Nelson from Fort Calhoun chow down on barbecue Sunday,
Todd McCrery shows off his smoked salmon side dish at the Washington County Fair barbecue contest.
Nicole Oliverias serves up ribs and pork loin during the Washington County Fair Barbeque contest Sunday.
Cub Scout Pack 145 takes part in the Washington County Fair Parade on Sunday.
Cyclists wind along County Road 15 bordered by cornfields on the annual bike ride from Bennington to the Washington County Fair on Sunday morning.
Cyclists pass through cornfields along County Road 15 on the annual bike ride from Bennington to the Washington County Fair on Sunday morning.
Cyclists wind along County Road 15 bordered by cornfields on the annual bike ride from Bennington to the Washington County Fair on Sunday morning.
Arlington High School cheerleaders march in the Washington County Fair Parade on Sunday.
Arlington Pool lifeguards ride in the Washington County Fair parade Sunday.
Washington County Fair 4-H King and Queen and ambassadors take part in the parade on Sunday.
Donald C. Anderson Pioneer Family honored at the Washington County Fair parade.
Two Rivers Bank entry in the Washington County Fair Parade on Sunday.
These boots were made for walking with the St. Paul's Lutheran Church 150 Year Celebration entry in the Washington County Fair Parade on Sunday.
By any means necessary, parade watchers try to stay dry during the Washington County Fair Parade on Sunday.
Gary Hausmann of Blair drives his restored 1942 Case tractor Sunday in the Washington County Fair parade.
Duane and Sue Hilgenkamp were honored as Washington County Fair grand marshals at the Washington County Fair Parade on Sunday.
The Arlington High School band performs Sunday in the Washington County Fair Parade.
Tyler Farr entertains an enthusiastic audience in the Washington County Fair arena Friday night.
Tyler Farr performs Friday at the Washington County Fair.
Guitarist Gary Jannaman performs with Tyler Farr on Friday at the Washington County Fair.
Rett Akins performs in the Washington County Fair arena Friday night.
Clover Kid Trevor Cruikshank models his outfit, which includes a toad patch on his shirt, Sunday during the 4-H Fashion Show at the Washington County Fair.
Bella Wilcox models her Shopping In Style outfit Sunday during the 4-H Fashion Show at the Washington County Fair.
Charzlie Lambert models her Shopping In Style outfit Sunday during the 4-H Fashion Show at the Washington County Fair.
Zayling Ott models her Shopping In Style outfit Sunday during the 4-H Fashion Show at the Washington County Fair.
A judge looks over the participants' rabbits during the rabbit show Saturday at the Washington County Fair.
Elizabeth Jensen Robinson talks to the judge about her rabbit during the rabbit show Saturday at the Washington County Fair.
Erika Cruikshank shows her rabbit to the judge during the rabbit show Saturday at the Washington County Fair in Arlington.
Thomas DiGiorgio plays in the Washington County Fair Ag Zone on Saturday in Arlington.
Bristol Landholm and her big brother, Barrett, play in teh Washington County Fair Ag Zone on Saturday in Arlington.
Ethan Hilgenkamp keeps an eye on the judge during junior showmanship for the dairy cattle show Saturday at the Washington County Fair in Arlington.
Landon Olson sets his cow for judging during intermediate showmanship for dairy cattle Saturday at the Washington County Fair in Arlington.
Walker Behnken talks with judge Steve Wolfe during senior showmanship for the dairy cattle show Saturday at the Washington County Fair in Arlington.
Clover Kid Haley Mertz gets a little help with her calf during the dairy cattle show Saturday at the Washington County Fair.
Logan Hilgenkamp answers questions from judge Steve Wolfe on Saturday during the dairy cattle show at the Washington County Fair.
Guitarist Gary Jannaman performs with Tyler Farr on Friday at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Wyatt Wiemer hits the ball with two fists Sunday at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Morgan Rump of Blair, right, makes it to the ball in time as Carley Damme watches Sunday at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
