Nebraskans have to learn to manage COVID-19 and get back to a more normal way of life, Gov. Pete Ricketts said while speaking Monday during the Washington County Farm Bureau's annual meeting in Kennard.
A crowd of about 75 people attended the event held in the Kennard Auditorium.
“It's great to see people getting back to more normal,” Ricketts said. “That's what we want — for the people to start thinking about 'OK, this is a virus. We can't stop it from coming, but we can manage it.'”
As of Wednesday morning, Nebraska had 30,825 total positive cases; Washington County had 148, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Ricketts and health officials have asked Nebraskans to do “common sense things” to help slow the spread of the virus, including social distancing at least 6 feet from others, wearing a mask when social distancing isn't possible and washing their hands often.
Ricketts has been outspoken that he does not support a mask mandate or stay-at-home orders. Nebraska was one of seven states not to issue a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order.
“We said 'Hey, just do the right thing.' That's what Nebraskans do,” he said.
By managing the virus, Ricketts said the state has preserved its hospital capacity. On Wednesday, the state had 1,393 hospital beds, including 208 ICU beds, and 701 ventilators available.
“That's what we continue to focus on is how can we manage this virus versus getting caught up in some of the national hysteria about we can't let anyone get sick,” Ricketts said. “That's not what the goal is about. The goal is not that. The goal is to make sure that we manage this and we preserve our hospital capacity.”
The state remains focused on expanded testing, improving contact tracing and the supply of personal protective equipment for first responders and health care workers, Ricketts said.
“This is here for a while,” he said. “It's a virus. It's not going away. We've got to learn to live with it and manage it.”
While a vaccine may be developed, it may still be months before it is available.
“Even then, there is no guarantee,” Ricketts said. “It could be like the flu vaccine, which is 40 percent effective and you've got to get it every year. That's why learning to manage this and get back to a more normal way of life is so important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.