Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will be the featured speaker at the Washington County Farm Bureau's annual meeting Aug. 17 at the Kennard Auditorium in Kennard.
A free meal, catered by Smoke on Arrival, will be served at 6:30 p.m. Reservations for the meal should be made by calling 402-654-3678 by Aug. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.