Students will not return to classes this spring.
Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a directed health measure late Wednesday directing schools statewide to operate without students in their buildings through May 31. For Arlington, Blair and Fort Calhoun, the academic year ends in May.
Washington County students have been learning remotely through eLearning, videoconferencing classes and enrichment activities.
Extracurricular activities are also cancelled statewide.
The restriction does not apply to school staff working in school buildings.
