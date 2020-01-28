Gov. Pete Ricketts outlined four key priorities, including continued property tax relief and additional flood relief, that were the focus of his annual State of the State address during a town hall meeting Thursday at the Blair Public Library and Technology Center.
Property tax relief remains Ricketts' top priority.
The governor has worked with Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, chairwoman of the revenue committee, to draft a bill to deliver more property tax relief while still funding schools. Ricketts is recommending $500 million in relief over the next three years.
The framework of the plan includes a per student funding formula foundation that would allow every school district to participate. The current TEEOSA formula fluctuates based on resources and needs and not every school participates.
“In fact, when we've seen ag land values rise, which we've seen over the last 10 years, most of the rural school districts don't participate,” Ricketts said.
This includes Blair Community Schools (BCS), which is expected to lose an estimated $500,000 in state aid for the 2020-21 school year. BCS is one of the 24 largest school districts in the state. Yet, it only receives four percent — about $976,389 — of its $22.2 million budget through state aid.
In 2014, the district lost approximately $1.6 million due to rising ag land values and the TEEOSA formula, which dictates that if resources increase, state aid decreases.
“This per student formula wouldn't be subject to that. It would be in addition to the TEEOSA formula. It would be per student and phased in over three years,” Ricketts said. “That's how we're going to deliver this additional aid.”
As part of the property tax relief, valuations would be decreased, Ricketts said. Ag land, which is currently valued at 75 percent, would decrease to below 60 percent. Homes, which are to be valued at 100 percent, would decrease to below 90 percent.
“By taking those valuations down and providing more aid, what we're really doing is taking our state tax dollars and swapping them out for your local property taxes,” Ricketts said.
Ricketts' second top priority is flood relief.
The last year, Ricketts said, was “a really tough year for Nebraska.” Nebraskans saw the most widespread and costliest natural disaster in the state's history during the March flood, which caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.
“Despite all that, I think 2019 will also be known as Nebraska's finest hour because of the way people stepped up during that flood,” Ricketts said. “We saw neighbors helping neighbors, friends helping friends, Nebraskans helping complete strangers.”
Ricketts recommendations for flood relief include $50 million to help share the costs of $400 million in disaster relief projects submitted to the Federal Emergency Management agency, along with an additional $9.2 million in aid to the hardest hit counties, which have low population bases and low property tax bases.
Another $3 million would be added to the Governor's Emergency Fund for short-term response.
“We spent a lot of that money last year. The Legislature didn't put more money in last year,” Ricketts said. “We think it should have some more just to be safe as we come into this year because we are still at risk of flooding.”
Ricketts' other priorities include veterans tax relief, which would provide a 50 percent state income tax exemption for military retirees; and a proposed investment of $16 million in scholarships for students at community colleges, state colleges and the state's university system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.