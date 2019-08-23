The City of Blair, Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA), in conjunction with Eriksen Construction of Blair will host a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 29 to mark the completion of the first two new homes constructed in the Transformation Hill Subdivision on the former Dana College campus.
The homes were built utilizing the MAPA Foundation Rural Workforce Housing low interest revolving loan fund. The revolving loan fund of $977,000 was created with grant funds provided through grants from the State of Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Grant program administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA), City of Blair, MAPA Foundation, Washington County Bank and Gateway Development Corporation.
Eriksen Construction has started construction on five homes utilizing the revolving loan funds and anticipate starting construction on a sixth shortly.
Eriksen Construction will be able to utilize the grant funds for 18 months, at which time MAPA will advertise and take proposals from builders to use the fund for the next 18-month period. To be eligible for the revolving loan fund, the homes must sell for less than $275,000, which is the upper threshold established by the Nebraska Legislature for affordable workforce housing.
The revolving loan fund was a direct outcome of the Citizens Housing Task Force, chaired by Blair City Council member Brad Andersen in summer and fall of 2017.
The task force report urged the city council to look at ways the city could help resolve the need for housing in Blair to assist in attracting a growing workforce, to help retain existing employees and attract young talent. The task force consistently heard from the public, realtors, businesses, school, hospital and industries regarding the challenge of recruiting employees due to the shortage of affordable housing in Blair.
“We are very appreciative of MAPA assisting the City of Blair in helping resolve the housing shortage in Blair as the grant funds were only available to certain nonprofits working to provide affordable housing,” City Administrator Rod Storm said. “The City of Blair especially appreciates DED and NIFA’s recognition of the work the City of Blair and Washington County have done over the years in promoting strong, sustainable economic development for the benefit of not only Blair and Washington County, but also for the state and region. DED and NIFA’s funding recognizes the need for housing to allow for the continued growth of the area.”
Storm credits the dedication of task force committee members and staff for the success so far.
“It’s great to see the hard work and recommendations of the Citizens Housing Task Force and staff starting to have some results with the construction of these spec homes and the additional lots being completed by the City of Blair in the Transformation Hill Subdivision,” he said.. “The lots the city is developing in Transformation Hill will help address the shortage of affordable lots for work force housing.”
