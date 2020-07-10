It is getting closer to school starting — Aug. 13 — which means there are a host of things for the Arlington Public Schools administration to consider before then. When the school year ended in May, it was not without its challenges as the coronavirus pandemic kept everyone home and classes went online.
"The past couple of weeks, we have surveyed family and staff," APS Supt. Dawn Lewis said. "We have a district-level committee formed to review the data from the surveys and go through the plan that the administration team and I have been trying to develop."
Lewis said they will release the full plan to the families after the school board meeting Monday.
"I am excited. We have a lot of work to do before then, but we're ready," she said. "How do we operate in this post COVID-19 world?"
Lewis said a primary concerns are trying to accommodate for staff and students who have conditions that the Centers for Disease Control would say they need to be concerned about.
The surveys are helping gauge the comfort level of how employees and families feel about wearing masks and possible arrangements.
"We are talking about different procedures with an elementary and secondary committee," Lewis said.
Lewis said it is different in the elementary classrooms where students can be isolated a bit more because it's the same 19-25 kids in the classroom. In high school, different grade levels will be in different classes. She said they are waiting for guidance from the Nebraska Department of Education and NSAA regarding extracurriculars, such as band and choir.
"It looks a little different," she said. "There are more kids in that classroom."
Students will be screened, including temperatures, when they come into school. If they are higher than the baseline, they will go to the nurse's office. Lewis also said there might be screening questions during first period. The school may also take temperatures again at lunchtime.
"We are not in a different situation than any school in the nation right now, but everyone is trying to work through these things," she said.
Lewis said they will be cleaning bathrooms two additional times a day and are looking at staffing, and a process to clean desktops between classes.
Computers are another consideration. APS students have access to a computer in each classroom but they typically don't go with the student to different rooms. They stay in the classroom.
"It's not our normal to have students keep their own," Lewis said. "Does that change or do we clean the computers after every single use?"
Lewis said there will be protective screens around the secretaries and they will probably limit visitors as was done this summer.
"We will require sanitization and maybe extra sanitization stations throughout the school," she said.
The school will have a new online learning platform — Canvas — that Lewis said works with their current Google programs.
The school also may receive contact tracing training, Lewis said.
"We want to do everything the best that we can," she said.
