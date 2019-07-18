Residents will have another opportunity to retrace the steps of Blair's beginning.
Blair resident Donna Henton, author of “If These Bricks Could Talk, Volume 1,” will host a second walking tour 6:30 p.m. July 24.
The tour will begin at 14th and Front streets at the site of the 1910 brick depot. Attendees will also learn about the Keeley Institute and its “amazing cure” and the saloon that was directly south of the depot.
John Aye, one of the early pioneers, will be on hand to talk about “Blair, the Seed Corn Center of the World.”
Information will also be offered on the livery barn, the blacksmith shop, Gus Rathman and his Ford cars and Handy's Grocery of 1869.
Those who attend may want to bring a folding chair for the various stops.
Henton's first walking tour chronicled the buildings along 16th Street to Washington Street.
