When the Missouri River Women's Connection meets Tuesday night, Feb. 11, men are invited to join the group and hear the stories of a retired agricultural engineer.
The Women's Connection is having its annual guest night, beginning at 6:30 p.m., with a catered dinner at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 N. Second St. in Missouri Valley.
Guest speaker Wendell Dorsett of Fremont, Neb., will tell about “A Texas Farm Boy's Travels.” In his agricultural work, he traveled in the national and international world, sometimes behind the Iron Curtain.
Dorsett will also tell about his miniature tractor collection.
All area women and any guests, men or women, are invited to the group, which includes eastern Nebraska and western Iowa women.
Tickets are sold at the door to cover the cost of the meal. Reservations are required by calling Ruth at 712-642-3456 or Tricia at 402-426-7068.
The group is affiliated with Stonecroft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.